At the weekend, two Dartmoor Search and Rescue teams were called to recover an injured horse rider who had fallen from his horse while riding on the moor.
On Saturday (April 8), a 57 year old gentleman had fallen from his mount near Hawks’ Tor and was suspected to have sustained rib fractures and was unable to walk off the moor.
Members from both the Plymouth and Tavistock Search and Rescue teams were deployed to the incident site to assist South West Ambulance personnel and the casualty was transported in a six-wheeled Polaris vehicle down to an Ambulance at the roadside.
Remember if you need assistance on the moors, Dial 999 or 112, ask for the Police and then Mountain Rescue.