Schools support Children In Need
Friday 25th November 2022 2:30 pm
Delaware Pre-School wearing their yellow and spotty clothes. (Submitted )
SCHOOLS and children across the Tamar Valley showed their support for this year’s Children In Need that took place on Friday November 18.
Delaware Primary and Gunnislake Primary children got into the spirit of the day by wearing their spotty clothes and pyjamas, not forgetting pudsey ears and both schools had an off-curriculum afternoon. The activity-afternoon included classrooms being turned into cinemas, Pudsey arts and crafts and multisports. The total amount raised by both schools was £173.70.
Delaware Pre-School also showed their support for this year’s Children In Need by wearing their yellow and spotty clothes.
Delaware Primary Academy students getting ready for their Children In Need activity afternoon. (Submitted )
