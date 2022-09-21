Schools presented with certificates for best entry in Tavistock Carnival

The spectacular and colourful entry by the pupils of St Peter’s and St Rumon’s Schools in the this year’s Tavistock Carnival was the winner of the schools’ class and also judged best in procession. At a recent assembly at St Peter’s, activities chairperson Lion Alan Wroath presented pupils with certificates confirming their achievements. He complimented them on their excellent entry which followed the theme of ‘We are the World’ and said that he hoped to see them in the 2023 Carnival when the theme will be ‘The Sound of Musicals’.