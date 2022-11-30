A VILLAGE school is inviting the community to a new carol singing concert around its tree.
Gareth Bemister, new head of school has pledged to reconnect the school with the village and the carol service is his first such joint event hosted by him
He said: I am really keen to open up the school to the community as much as is possible. The school should be at the heart of the community and the community at the heart of the school. This event is a wonderful way of opening up and celebrating the festive time together before all of our children head home for two weeks to be with the nearest and dearest.’
He added: ‘This really is an open invite. The whole community of Bere Alston are welcome to attend. We’re inviting members of Bere Alston In Bloom, both churches…everyone really!
‘Our children’s grown-ups will all be invited. Those that can attend will have their children with them and can spend that precious time with them.’
For the parents who can’t make it, their class teachers will hold onto their children until the usual pickup time of 3.20pm.
There won’t be any charity collections. Our Friends of School organisation will be providing refreshments for a small price, but this won’t generate any profit. The Friends of School also arranged the tree and decorated it.
He added: ‘The tree arrived this week and instantly created a lot of buzz for the children. The Stannary Band will be playing some traditional Christmas carols and attendees will be provided with song books and words so that we can all sing along with the band.
‘Refreshments will be provided and we can all enjoy the last 45 minutes together feeling festive.’