Horrabridge Primary School hot shots have impressed in the Tavistock area schools netball competition.
The school’s A team were undefeated and qualify for for the Devon finals.
A school spokesman said: “Well done to our three teams of 21 net-ballers who took part in the Tavistock Schools' Netball Tournament on Wednesday. All three teams demonstrated some great skills, with a mixture of wins, draws and losses.
“At the end of the tournament, our A team had remained undefeated and were announced as winners, hence progressing once again to the Devon county finals to represent West Devon after Christmas.”