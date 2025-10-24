Youngsters from two West Devon schools learned how to decode history when WWII history enthusiasts visited the classroom.
Pupils from Gulworthy and Lamerton Church of England academies were treated to unforgettable lessons from a special visitor who brought wartime West Devon alive.
‘Winston Churchill’ (played by a historical enthusiast from re-enactors ‘Blast From The Past’) delivered excerpts from his famous wartime speeches and introduced the children to propaganda materials.
Pupils were also shown mystery objects from the era and enjoyed model-making, crafting Spitfires and Messerschmitt planes before recreating the dramatic scenes of the Battle of Britain.
Adding to the excitement, the class also heard from a ‘Bletchley Girl’ in uniform, who shared fascinating insights into wartime codebreaking and the vital role of intelligence during WWII at the secret code-busting house at Bletchley Park.
Melody Sterry, headteacher at both Gulworthy Academy and Lamerton Church of England Academy, said: “It was incredible to see our pupils so engaged and inspired by history.
“Meeting ‘Winston Churchill’ and hearing from a real-life ‘Bletchley Girl’ brought the past to life in a way that textbooks simply can’t.
“These experiences are vital lessons which help our children see how history shapes the world around them.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of the Learning Academy Partnership which runs the schools, along with others, said: “At the partnership, we believe in creating rich, memorable learning experiences that go beyond the classroom.
“This immersive history day is a perfect example of how we nurture curiosity and critical thinking, helping every child to thrive and connect with the world around them.”
At both schools history is routinely brought to life through exciting learning that helps children understand the past and how it shapes the world today. From exploring local heritage to investigating global events, pupils develop critical thinking skills, ask big questions, and learn to interpret different perspectives.
