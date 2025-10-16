Pupils from Gulworthy Academy and Lamerton Church of England Academy enjoyed an exciting trip to Bristol’s ‘We the Curious’ Science Museum this month.
Pupils took part in a 3D planetarium show, a solar system workshop, learned about moons and black holes, and even built their own rockets..
Melody Sterry, headteacher at Gulworthy Academy and Lamerton Church of England Academy, said: “The trip was a fantastic way for our pupils to engage with science in a fun and interactive environment. They were fascinated by the planetarium and loved creating their own rockets. Experiences like this make learning about science so memorable and inspire our young people to explore the world around them.”
The museum is an interactive science centre with a wide range of exhibits, workshops, and live demonstrations.
