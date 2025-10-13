The community is still hoping to keep an historic village school open, despite its closure this summer.
A group of trustees from the village are hoping the building housing Lady Modiford’s Primary School in Walkhampton will remain open as a primary school or, at the very least, house some other form of education or training.
Local parents are being urged to prevent the school being closed down for good by enrolling their pupils for the coming school year 2026/27. The Education Secretary makes the final decision on closing any school for good.
Even if the school does not reopen, it is the fervent hope of the trustees from the community, the historic building is retained for another educational purpose. Lady Modiford Trust owns the site and the St Christopher’s Multi Academy Trust has most recently been running it as a state school in an agreement sanctioned by the Department for Education.
Corinne Shutt, chair of the Lady Modiford Trust, said: “After 306 years of serving this community we really hope that the school can continue. It is at the heart of the village and offers a superb educational opportunity for any parents looking to give their children an outstanding start to their child’s education. In addition, the beautiful environment in which the school nestles offers enriching outdoor educational opportunities. ”
Critics say the school’s loss would leave a ‘hole in the community’, while the school’s trustees are determined to keep education available in the village. They are seeking legal advice on what powers they have to ensure education can continue in some form in the building.
There were only five pupils at the leavers’ service at Walkhampton Church at the end of the final summer term this year, one of which is going on to an to an alternative primary school in Meavy, while the rest progressed to secondary schools.
Other parents had pre-empted the St Christopher’s MAT announcement of closure by moving their children to Meavy earlier in the year.
Phil Banks, CEO of St Christopher’s Trust, said the decision on the school’s long-term future was a formal process which includes consultation with third parties.
He said: “Lady Modiford’s has always, and continues to be, a valued member of our 21-school community. Our priority is to give every child in our care the best education possible. My role will be to ensure that the decision about the future of Lady Modiford’s is driven by this intention.”
He added: “St Christopher’s Trust is committed to open communication with parents, carers and the wider community. Families considering Lady Modiford’s for their children can be reassured that the school remains open for admissions and that their child’s education is our highest priority.”
More details on admissions process to Lady Modiford’s at this website: https://www.ladymodifords.devon.sch.uk/key-information/item/1/admissions
