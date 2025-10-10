A west Devon school is celebrating after recognition as among the best places to learn science in the country.
Tavistock College has climbed the national rankings for pupils’ science exam results and has hailed them ‘outstanding’.
Principal James Buchanan praised his students and staff and said: “Tavistock College is proud to announce exceptional progress in science, as recognised by a nationally respected organisation.”
According to the Fischer Family Trust, the latest data places his students’ achievements among the very best in the country.
At GCSE level all three sciences performed impressively, with biology ranked in the top 23% of schools nationally, chemistry in the top 9%, and physics in the top 1%.
This trend of excellence continues into A-Level, where all science subjects were placed in the top 33% of schools for progress, and A-Level physics stood out in the top 4% nationally.
James said: “These results reflect the high-quality teaching and learning that define the science department at Tavistock College. They are a fantastic reflection of the dedication and expertise within our science team, led by Kevin Williams, head of science.
“I’m incredibly proud of our hardworking students and staff, whose commitment to excellence continues to raise aspirations and outcomes. We remain committed to providing an education that empowers every student to achieve their potential and pursue a future full of choice and opportunity, which is shown so wonderfully with these results."
