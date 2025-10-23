Devon County Council has expressed its disappointment that the Schools White Paper, which was due to include proposals for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) reforms, has been delayed again.
Richard Jefferies, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, including SEND, at Devon County Council, said he was "disappointed, but not surprised" at the delay and called for the Government to take decisive action on an education system which is "fundamentally broken."
He said: "Parents are saying it, councils are saying it, experts are all saying that the entire education system needs a review and that it needs resetting.
"The current system is not fit for purpose, and it's failing children and young people and their families."
In a letter to the Education Select Committee, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson wrote that she had delayed the white paper to allow more time for "co-creation," testing proposals with families, teachers and experts to ensure the proposed reforms are effective.
The letter outlines five key principles of the Government's reforms for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). These principles include providing children with the appropriate support as early as possible, ensuring that children with SEND can attend schools close to their homes and making sure that every school has the necessary resources to address common and predictable needs.
Mr Jefferies added that he was pleased the work Devon County Council was doing aligned with Ms Phillipson's principles.
"It is gratifying to see that the plans we are making align directly with the points that the Education Secretary herself describes as the underpinning principles in her letter," he said.
"We're working with mainstream schools to improve inclusion, so that more children with additional needs can attend their local school with their friends, rather than travel distances.
"I just hope that the Government is listening to what experts are saying. I hope that this pause is to ensure that change is meaningful and far-reaching."
