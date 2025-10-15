DEVON County Council has called on the government to safeguard the future of farming, following a motion led by Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin – a fifth-generation sheep farmer whose family continues to farm land in rural Torrington.
Cllr Cottle-Hunkin, the cabinet member for rural affairs, emphasised the essential role farming plays in Devon’s economy, environment and food security, while warning of the growing pressures facing the sector in a meeting of all fellow councillors.
Devon’s farmers manage over 1.7-million hectares of land, with grazing livestock and dairy farms making up nearly 55 per cent of holdings, according to government figures.
Yet, the region saw a 32 per cent drop in total income from farming in 2023, with milk and beef remaining the largest contributors.
Common to many farming families across the country, Cllr Cottle-Hunkin expressed concern about the proposed changes to family farm taxation and the abrupt closure of Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) applications, both of which have, she says, created uncertainty and great emotional distress.
“We urge the government to think again and reintroduce the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme, with sufficient funding and long-term support,” Cllr Cottle-Hunkin said.
“This is to ensure that farm businesses can plan with confidence, while continuing the good work that farmers do and have done for the environment, driving towards our aspirations for carbon reduction and biodiversity alongside quality food production.
“The proposed changes to family farm inheritance tax rules would threaten the very future of family-run farms across Devon.
“Here at Devon’s County Hall we fully understand the pressures our farming community is facing, and we will work tirelessly to make sure their voices are heard loud and clear by those making the decisions in Westminster.”
Cllr Cottle-Hunkin also drew attention to rising mental health challenges within the farming industry.
