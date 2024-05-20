OLD school memories were shared when Tavistock School Reunion Association held their annual reunion in the Bedford Hotel recently.
The meeting room was decorated in the old school colours of red and black and one former pupil wore her old school scarf. There was a good turnout of 56 including 1964 starters and ‘1951ers’ with some from as far afield as Dorset, Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex and Wiltshire.
There were many old photographs to ponder over, a free raffle and a mannequin with an old girls’ red school blazer and summer uniform on show.
Will Hay and Simon Thomas from TASS (Tavistock Area Support Services) encouraged members to join their ‘A Tale of Three Schools’ project to record memories of their school days in Tavistock. A DVD of the school’s 1970s Belgium trips led by teacher Arthur Cook was shown, while Tavistock College sent newsletters.
The next reunion will be held on Saturday, May 17 2025.