He said his nan taught him baking. Mike said: “Jacob has obviously put a lot of effort into his research and that is best practice by professionals. His white chocolate cookies are the standout of his three chocolate flavours.” Harry, nine, put his heart into a double layer luxury Oreo choclate cake and said: “I like baking and Oreo is my my favourite biscuits. Me and Jacob also make cookies together.” Paige, 11, also chose Oreo for her cheesecake: “The recipe sounded nice, so I made it and tested it on my family and they all loved it.”