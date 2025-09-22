The ever-popular summer relay running races in Tavistock Meadows during Tavistock Lions Carnival Week has raised £1,000 for good causes.

In July Tavistock Athletic Club (TAC) held its Tavistock Relays in the park with 141 teams of four taking part alongside a juniors' fun run.

TAC spokesman Andy Hughes, pictured fourth from left, said: “Tavistock Athletic Club always prides itself as being a integral part of the town’s community - this is another way to give something back.”

The athletics club contributed a sizeable portion of its revenue from this event to the Lions, for distribution to local good causes. A cheque for £1,000 was presented to Lions president Matt Hibbert by TAC treasurer Dene Medland, supported by other TAC and Lions members.