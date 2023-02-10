Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 70 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was up from 55 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 32.
Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.
The figures also show that 78 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 6. This was up from 64 in the previous seven days.