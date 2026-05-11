The boss of a Tavistock charity had a royal date to mark her contribution to supporting isolated people.
Deb Morris, general manager of the independent Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS), said she was ‘honoured’ to attend the Buckingham Palace Garden Party at which she was ‘really pleased’ to say a passing hello to the King.
She was invited by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon, the King’s representative, to thank her for developing services for people with mobility or age-related problems and other issues which can mean they are socially isolated.
Deb said: “I was really delighted to receive an email from the Lord Lieutenant of Devon’s office saying I was suggested by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Devon as a recipient of an invitation to a Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party for my work for TASS.”
Deb added: “It was an honour to attend for a truly wonderful day. I will treasure the memories. Thankfully, the rain held off. Light cloud did keep the temperature on the cooler side, but didn’t spoil the afternoon.
“It was a very special day with King Charles and Queen Camila greeting and welcoming the guests on opposite sides of the lawn as they walked the length of the garden to the royal tea tent, I was really pleased to say hello to King Charles as he paused to speak as he passed.”
She said the afternoon tea of sandwiches and ‘gorgeous’ cakes was ‘delicious’, and it was ‘lovely listening to the bands whilst enjoying the beautiful surroundings’.
Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also spent the afternoon speaking to guests around the garden.
Deb attended with her husband, former Company Sergeant Major (Royal Marines) Jim Morris, who holds an MBE for services to rehabilitation to service personnel in HMS Drake, Devonport.
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