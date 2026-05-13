A Royal bookworm surprised a South West library by donating special books to its charity sale.
Her Majesty the Queen granted Tavistock Library her royal seal of approval by donating an author-signed collection of children’s story books.
The limited special edition books include classic favourites such as Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland along with modern bestsellers such Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
The Queen is a well-known advocate of the power of reading to enhance wellbeing.
She heads up The Queen’s Reading Room (QRR), which she launched in 2023. The charity celebrates and promotes the power and benefits of reading, Only half of UK adults reads a book in a year and she wants to change that.
A letter with the unsigned books on behalf the Queen, says: “I am delighted to enclose a selection of children's books for the enjoyment of your young readers.
“Her Majesty was delighted to learn more about Tavistock Library and its commitment to supporting readers of all ages in your local communities.
“The Queen hopes that your event is a great success and hopes that these books will be a welcome addition to the shelves. This comes with Her Majesty’s very best wishes.”
The Queen joins Tavistock bookworms supporting the town mayor's charity in aid of the library’s children’s section by buying donated author-signed books.
The appeal attracted support from a wide range of well-known authors and public figures.
Although unexpected, the royal donation was received after Queen Camilla was contacted by mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, who said: “I wrote to her because of her views on children’s reading and education.
“And, in a late and unexpected development, twelve beautifully bound classic children’s volumes arrived from Buckingham Palace courtesy of Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by a letter expressing Her Majesty’s support for the initiative.
“Given their obvious quality and likely value, and with contributions to the mayor’s charity now formally closed, these books have not yet been awarded as prizes and have instead been handed to Tavistock Library to support future fundraising initiatives.
“Letters of authenticity will accompany the volumes. Further details of future fundraising plans involving the royal collection are expected to be announced in the coming months.”
A total of 89 books, all individually signed by their authors, were generously donated during the mayor’s fundraising campaign, with many contributions coming from authors with strong links to Devon and the South West.
The original intention had been for all the books to form part of a grand draw at Tavistock Civic Ball. However, such was the success of the appeal, another draw was held at Tavistock Library – with a combined £885 raised.
Cllr Hipsey added: “I sincerely thank everyone supporting the grand charity book draw by donating books, buying tickets or organising events. The extraordinary response reflected enormous generosity and goodwill from the public and authors.
“The library is an enormously important part of our community and the funds raised will help support improvements to the children’s section, encouraging young people to discover the lifelong pleasure of reading.”
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