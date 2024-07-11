There is always a friendly voice at the end of the line when people call Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) but there is one voice callers come back to again and again.
Volunteer Rosemary Keller, 80, is the TASS phone befriender: “I’m very much a people person. I was a telephonist when I worked in Dingles and Debenhams in Plymouth, and had some really devoted customers.
“Now I have a list of people I call who have been referred to TASS. They’re often ill and don’t have friends or family. You have to be mindful of what you say. I listen and respond. I don’t get down, despite listening to sad people. If I cheer them up, that is enough job satisfaction for me.”
Holly Stirling, TASS manager, said the service offers short term support for people after illness or bereavement and signposts to other services: “Rosemary is a lovely, friendly, caring person. We really appreciate her help.”