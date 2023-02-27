Emergency Work by Wales and West Utilities gas company on the main Plymouth Road into Tavistock is causing traffic tailbacks at peak and off-peak times.
The road works, close to the Texaco filling station, are causing frustration among drivers as two-way temporary traffic signals operate all day as the lane into the town has been closed since yesterday (February 26) to allow the work.
The works are due to finish by tomorrow afternoon, says Wales and West. A gas leak has been sealed after a small section of road was dug up. The road surface is due to be replaced tomorrow morning and the road fully re-opened, says the company.