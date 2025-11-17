Drivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cheriton Cross exit slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Alphington and return.
• A30, from 8pm November 26 to 4am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.