Road closures: six for West Devon drivers this week
Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 9am November 8 to 4pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm November 10 to 4am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down to Woodleigh - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm November 14 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Charlton Mustgrove to West Knoyle switching lane closures for drainage.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End to Whiddon Down lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.