Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Woodleigh to Alphington carriageway closures for surveys, diversion, eastbound, Tedburn St Mary, Pathfinder Village, Tedburn Road, Ide Lane to Alphington, Fingle Glen junction:, exit: West to Woodleigh and return via diversion route, entry: West through Tedburn St Mary to Woodleigh.
• A30, from 7pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford Cross to Sourton Cross lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross exit slip closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Meldon and return to exit.
• A30, from 7pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A388.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.