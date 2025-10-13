Drivers in and around West Devon will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm October 21 to 5am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Down lane closure for Virgin Media works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.