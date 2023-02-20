Drivers in and around West Devon will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh lane closures for drainage.
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Down to Liftondown lane closure for drainage, No access to Stowford Cross Layby.
• A30, from 8pm February 24 to 4am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Whiddon Down and Woodleigh lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9pm February 24 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to South Tawton lane closure for barrier repair.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.