Drivers in and around West Devon will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm January 3 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Meldon.
• A30, from 6am January 4 to 11pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via A388 to Lifton, Sprytown, Lewdown and Bridestowe.
• A30, from 6am January 9 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bratton Clovelly lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 12 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, South Tawton lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 17 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton to Tongue End lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Down, Okehampton, carriageway closure for survey works. Diversion via A388, Fore Street, New Road and Baring Ct to re-joint the A30 at Sourton Down. Stowford entry slip diversion via un-named local road southbound to join main diversion.
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Crockernwell lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.