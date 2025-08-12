Essential gas upgrade work are set to cause road closures across Okehampton.
The £305,000 project by Wales & West Utilities will upgrade the gas pipes in the Exeter Road area of Okehampton.
The works are essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses.
The following traffic management will be in place:
- Rolling two and three-way traffic lights on Exeter Road (until 15 September)
- A road closure on Exeter Road between Limeshayes Road and Balmoral Crescent (15 September – 6 October)
- A road closure on Barton Road (3 – 23 November)
- Road closures on Victoria Street and Wonnacotts Road (24 – 19 November)
- A road closure on East Street will follow in January 2026
For questions about the work, phone Wales & West Utilities Customer Service Team on 0800 912 2999.
