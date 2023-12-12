Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm December 11 2023 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross to Stowford drainage scheme.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End exit slip lane narrowing for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.