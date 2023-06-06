Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Cross carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Hask Lane to Cheriton Cross.
• A30, from 7.30pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford to Sourton Cross - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.