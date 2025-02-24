• A30, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross entry slip closure, for Weather station improvements scheme, diversion for Light Veh's under 7.5t via, A386, Holsworthy Rd. Beacon Down Hill, New Rd, Exeter Rd, B3260 and rejoin A30, diversion for HGV's via, A386, A3072, A3124 and rejoin A30.