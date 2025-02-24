Drivers in and around West Devon will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8am to 2pm on February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End to Whiddon Down - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Okehampton, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross entry slip closure, for Weather station improvements scheme, diversion for Light Veh's under 7.5t via, A386, Holsworthy Rd. Beacon Down Hill, New Rd, Exeter Rd, B3260 and rejoin A30, diversion for HGV's via, A386, A3072, A3124 and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure, for Weather station improvements scheme.
• A30, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Stowford Cross, exit slip closure for Horticultural works, diversion via - Liftondown, A388 and return eastbound, A30.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.