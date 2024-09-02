Drivers in and around West Devon will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon entry slip road lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Okehampton Bypass lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm September 5 to 4am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Cheriton Bishop lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End exit slip road lane closure for sign maintenance, diversion to Sourton Cross and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross exit slip road lane closure for sign maintenance, diversion to Tongue End and return via B3260.
• A30, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross exit slip road lane closure for sign maintenance, diversion to Meldon and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.