A ROAD closure planned for Calstock towards the end of the month will last just over three weeks.
The road where the road closure will take place is the lane from Church Hill to Eric Road in Calstock. The road will be closed from 8am on January 28 until 5pm on February 19.
Network Rail is responsible for the closure and will be working in the area to complete works to provide a pedestrian walkway.
For more information on roadworks or for further updates visit the Cormac website at: https://www.cormacltd.co.uk/roadworks-and-traffic/