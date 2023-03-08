THE ROAD from the A390 to Cemetery Road, Drakewalls will be closed during this month.
The closure will be in place from March 20 until March 22 (24 hours) for South West Water utility repair and maintenance works.
A diversion route will be in place, but delays are likely. The footway will not be closed.
For a link to the map or for further updates visit: https://one.network/?tm=132469731
To contact South West Water phone: 0344 346 2020.
For information on upcoming roadworks visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/.