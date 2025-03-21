Drivers are advised to avoid Crowndale Road in Tavistock, near the football ground today after a road accident.
Reports have been made of a car on its side with emergency services in attendance in the last half hour.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 11.10am on today (Friday) to a road traffic collision in Tavistock. We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance, and an operations officer to the scene. We conveyed two patients by land ambulances to Derriford Hospital.”
Police confirmed they were called at 11.20am to Crowndale Road in Tavistock following a report of a two-vehicle collision.
One of the vehicles involved was reported to have overturned with the occupants trapped. They have since been extracted safely.
A police spokesman said: “Two people have sustained injuries and been checked by ambulance crews at the scene – their injures are not being treated as life-threatening or changing but they will be checked at hospital as a precaution.”
The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered, and the scene cleared.