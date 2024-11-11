A witness said: “We saw the driver in the black car come around the corner and just go straight on. Luckily he hit a van and the wall and a sign or he would have ended up in the river in his car.“”A lady was waiting for him to pick her up. And she fell over the wall and ended up on the river bank. She could not go up or down because she was worried she might fall into the river. There were also pieces of stone from the river which might have fallen on her if she moved.”Police were attending and investigating the incident.