Hotshot children from the Tavistock area took part in two primary school competitions within one tournament.
The main competition was the Tavistock area primary schools High 5 netball event, attracting a competitive entry of 84 children from Horrabridge, Whitchurch, Tavistock, Meavy, Lamerton and Gulworthy.
The High 5 Netball tournament was organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) at hosts Tavistock College, while games were umpired by young student leaders from the college.
One competition was the county qualifier between Whitchurch A and B, Meavy A, and Tavistock and Horrabridge A and B. Results were: First – Horrabridge A, second – Whitchurch A, third – Meavy A, fourth – Tavistock, fifth equal – Whitchurch B and Horrabridge B.
Running alongside was the second competition between Horrabridge C, Whitchurch C, Meavy B, Lamerton and Gulworthy. Results: First – Meavy B, second – Whitchurch C, third – Horrabridge C, fourth – Lamerton and fifth – Gulworthy.
Horrabridge A has therefore qualified to go through to the country finals in March 2025.