A West Devon constituency Labour party is asking for residents to suggest new ideas for campaigns on matters that are important to them.
Torridge and Tavistock Labour Party is looking forward to 2025 with new officers in place and a call for constituents to get in touch with campaign ideas.
Although Labour achieved a landslide victory in July’s general election, the result for Torridge and Tavistock disappointed local constituency Labour party (CLP) members as the incumbent Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox was returned to the seat.
However, CLP members have used the defeat to regroup and look to the future with the appointment of a new executive team.
CLP chair Isabel Saxby , who stood against Sir Geoffrey as Labour’s candidate at the general election, said: “I’m pleased to announce the selection of our new CLP executive. This is an important moment to bring together voices across the constituency. Our goal is to work effectively in our communities to address the issues that matter most and hold Labour to account.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the coming year and driving forward a positive vision for Torridge and Tavistock.”
CLP press officer Ellen Drowne said: “With a Labour government now in place, the local party is in a great position to get the ear of those in power nationally and lobby on behalf of constituents, many of whom might have felt neglected or overlooked in the past. If you have a local issue which you feel would make a good campaign, please make contact.”
Meanwhile, at Labour Party branch level, the Bideford and Torrington branches have merged to form one Torridge branch to sit alongside the Tavistock branch in the south. This will strengthen is an exciting step forward in the CLP’s mission to represent and advocate for everyone living in the Torridge and Tavistock constituency.