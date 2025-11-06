Colleagues bid a fond farewell to two long-serving retiring firefighters at Tavistock.
A presentation ceremony was staged at the station as Charlie Cruise and Chris Griffiths left after a combined 54 years.
Charlie served all 36 years at Tavistock. Chris is leaving after 18 years to focus on his mechanic’s business.
Statues and certificates were presented for commitment and dedication to the service and the Tavistock community.
The station is now looking for replacements. Station commander Glenn Arundel said: “This is one of the most satisfying and rewarding jobs you could do.”
Evenings and weekend availability is needed. Potential part-time recruits can visit Tavistock Fire Station on Thursdays, 6.30pm-9pm, email: [email protected] or see: https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/careers/vacancies/on-call
