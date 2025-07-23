Tavistock area residents are invited to a public pop-up event tomorrow (Thursday) in the town to seek residents’ views on local government reorganisation.
Devon County Council has launched a series of launches engagement events on the future of the borough and city councils, including South Hams, West Devon borough and Plymouth City Council.
The latest will be at Bedford Square between 8.30am and 10.30am tomorrow (Thursday 24 July.
The plan is to talk to members of the public about the upcoming local government review and what it might mean for them, Tavistock and Devon as a whole.
The county council’s new leader has criticised plans to restructure local government as he launches a campaign to ensure the public have a chance to shape services in the county.
Cllr Julian Brazil, says he doesn't agree with the way the government is going about reorganising local government structures, but does believe it's an opportunity to look properly at how councils could deliver better public services.
It is his aim for the council to do the best it can to make sure the lives of Devon residents are improved through local government reorganisation.
The government said last year that it wants to abolish two-tier authorities - county and district councils - and to replace them with single unitary authorities, some of them mayoral led.
County council Leader, Cllr Julian Brazil, said: "The government has decided to reorganise local government. The number of councils in Devon is due to be reduced, with district councils and Devon County Council ceasing to exist and unitary authorities, which combine services, formed.
“I can’t say I’m particularly impressed with the process, but it does give us an opportunity to look at how services are delivered. It is our aim to try and achieve the best we can.
“As we plan for the future, we want to hear from you. Residents’ feedback will help shape local policies, services, and investments to reflect the needs and priorities of our community."
Councils need to submit proposals for new structures by Friday, 28 November, after which the government will lead formal consultation of firm proposals.
The public will be asked what they value most in their local area, and what they would like to see more of in their communities.
As well as the roadshow events, the council will have an online survey running until mid-October, and will be meeting with key stakeholder groups.
