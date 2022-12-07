Mr Manning, also parish council chairman, said: ‘With escalating costs of insurance and fuel for mowers, we could not afford to continue. The rules also say we cannot receive payment to do the work. So we formed this group to allow us to carry out the what we think everyone wants and deserves, to have a beautiful churchyard which we are proud of and is fitting for people who go to pay their respects and for visitors to see the prisoners of war graves from the French wars and American War of Independence.’