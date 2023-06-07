An Environment Agency (EA) spokesperson said the pollution was caused by the repair work on the town’s Market Road river wall under a Flood Risk Activity Permit issued by the EA: ‘We’ve had a small number of pollution reports. The milky appearance of the river is temporarily caused by rock dust remnants in the washed quarry stone being used, which is more noticeable during periods of low flow. ‘Although the dust does not adversely impact aquatic life or river oxygen levels, we are in dialogue with the contractors and have put pollution prevention measures and monitoring in place.’