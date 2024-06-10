A VOLUNTEER rescue group from Okehampton blocked from responding to an emergency by selfish parking have been forced to penalise motorists to stop it happening again.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team North are to use a parking enforcement company to fine rogue drivers blocking their entrance after a van blocked the doors of the rescue centre, delaying their response to a 999 call.
The parking company says it will initially just warn drivers of the parking restrictions and only enforce fines after making people aware of just why it is vital not to block block access to the emergency vehicle and kit store unit on Exeter Road Industrial Estate.
Team members respond to emergency callouts at all hours, rushing to the site to collect vehicles and life-saving equipment.
They stress that seconds matter in emergency situations, as often they are the first ones on the scene - with other emergency services having to travel from further afield.
The team, which moved into the building in 2017, say the parking situation has deteriorated over the past few years with an increasing problem with large numbers of illegally parked or abandoned vehicles blocking the garage doors and the parking spaces set aside for the rescue volunteers.
They are worried the situation could worsen further when the new Okehampton Interchange train station opens close by.
A team spokesman said: “Four weeks ago the parking situation came to a head when we were responding to a 999 call for an injured person but found a van parked right in front of the roller door and completely blocking the exit.
“Team members couldn’t get the vehicles out to respond to the call. Up to ten valuable minutes were lost trying to find the owner of the van and to move it out of our way.
“So, after this, we knew we had to do something to prevent it ever happening again. So, whilst it is deeply saddening for us as a team, we do feel we have no choice but to use a parking company to help us keep our access and parking clear.”
In this incident, the team were called to search for missing rain-soaked young adults with one exhausted, sick and unable to continue walking.
They were given dry and warmer clothes and evacuated by the rescue team. A spokesman said that despite the delay due the blocked door, the casualty was ‘thankfully’ fine.
The company has agreed to start enforcement ‘gently’ by issuing warning tickets before full enforcement begins.
A team spokesman said: “We are sure the majority of responsible drivers in our community will support us. Every second counts in an emergency.”