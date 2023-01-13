AECOM delivered their report in July 2022 and the main findings included rapid acceleration in the erosion rate of the breach in May and June ‘almost fully exposing the eastern bridge pile’ and that the scour had slowed down but would continue until ‘a new equilibrium was reached’. The report also stated that this erosion could potentially ‘place assests at risk.’ The erosion fears were brought up at the council meeting with councillors expressing particular concern over the exposure of the bridge piles and how this could affect the structure. Within the report it is mentioned that the breach channel will continute to erode vertically downwards two metres below the bottom of the bridge piles (the concrete posts driven into the ground to support the bridge). The breach channel is also going to continue to erode laterally by 10m and on the western side by 6m.