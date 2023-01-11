The Horrabridge Repair Cafe is back for 2023 and returns this Saturday (January 21) at Horrabridge Village Hall, taking place from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Local residents are encouraged to bring any broken item or possession of theirs that they wish to be fixed along to be assessed by a specialist team free of charge, although donations can be given. The repair cafe runs as part of the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour church, and operates on the third Saturday of every month.
The cafe also acts as a community hub and helps to strengthen local networks, offering visitors signposting for other services.
Refreshments such as tea, coffee and cake are also available.