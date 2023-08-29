Work is well underway to fully restore and reopen a former zero waste store in Tavistock, which is due to open this Saturday (September 9).
After a group of seven former customers of the Jar on Market Street banded together to form a community interest company in a bid to revive the town’s only zero waste store, their efforts were successful in June this year when they announced that they had surpassed their fundraising target of £10,000 required to ensure the store’s reopening.
Now reopening under the name of Tavistock Refillery, the group is to witness the culmination of their green-fuelled drive this weekend and once more provide a facility in the town centre where goods are ethically sourced, plastic packaging is shunned and users are encouraged to make and learn more about environmentally-friendly choices.
Taking to social media last week and on Tuesday to announce the opening date on the Refillery’s Facebook page, Katherine Wing, a key member of the group behind the revival said: “We have the keys! All the ordering, setting up of utilities, painting, assembling, cleaning, carpentry and so forth is now under way. It feels like we have been moving to this day for a very long time — now it’s nearly here it feels a bit surreal.”
The shop is to be run by volunteers on a non-for-profit model, with many having already been secured. However, the group is on the lookout for more people to help ensure smooth operation of the Refillery.
Katherine said: “Our volunteers are waiting to be able to assume their positions. If you would like to volunteer for a shift, we still have spaces to fill. This is an ideal opportunity for someone who wants to gain experience working in retail, get back into work or perhaps you just believe in reducing plastic waste and want to help. If that’s you, please get in touch.”