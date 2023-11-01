The Rev Scott Angell will address the village gathering at the war memorial before the two-minute silence. The names of the fallen will be read out in full with their details and where and when they were killed in action. The parade will then disband and gather at the Prince of Wales pub where candles can be lit by villagers in memory of fallen friends. The Tavistock Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) supports the town council with the annual town centre Remembrance Parade, on Remembrance Sunday. A small Armistice Day Remembrance Service at 11am is on Saturday, November 11, at the war memorial.