THE ULTIMATE sacrifice by military personnel will be honoured by Remembrance services across West Devon this weekend.
Princetown will honour the service personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support of us all at a Remembrance Parade on Sunday, November 12. The parade meets outside the parish church around 10.15 to 10.30am. Service personnel will lead the parade procession and then veteran service personnel, followed by Princetown Fire Fighters. the Masons, Rotary club and schools. The march begins at about 10.40pm with the Royal British Legion standard leading everyone.
The Rev Scott Angell will address the village gathering at the war memorial before the two-minute silence. The names of the fallen will be read out in full with their details and where and when they were killed in action. The parade will then disband and gather at the Prince of Wales pub where candles can be lit by villagers in memory of fallen friends. The Tavistock Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) supports the town council with the annual town centre Remembrance Parade, on Remembrance Sunday. A small Armistice Day Remembrance Service at 11am is on Saturday, November 11, at the war memorial.
Bere Ferrers is holding prayers from 10.45am on Sunday at the village war memorial with wreath-laying and the silence. A service follows at the church. Bere Alston is holding prayers at the war memorial on Sunday at 2.15pm with wreath-laying and a procession to the 3pm church service.