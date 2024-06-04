Meanwhile, Tavistock author Donna Baker – who is ringing bells in the parish church tower to mark D-Day – has memories as a five-year-old of the D-Day build-up living near Portsmouth Naval Base: “The road was unusually busy with long lines of American jeeps, tanks, landing craft and other vehicles making their way out to the Solent where the concrete Mulberry Harbours were built. The beaches were fenced off with barbed wire and nobody was allowed near. No one knew what was happening, but we all knew something big was happening.”