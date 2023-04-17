With just two week to go until the borough goes to the polls, West Devon Borough Council is reminding people not to forget their photo ID when showing up to vote in the local elections on May 4.
This year’s elections will see West Devon residents vote on borough council seats, as well as some town and parish councils — and for the first time photo ID is required.
All but one of the borough council’s 31 seats will be voted on in the poll, with the seat of Milton Ford — leader Neil Jory’s ward — being uncontested. Staff at the borough council have been getting things ready for polling day, including processing nomination papers, appointing and training around 300 staff for its polling stations, updating the electoral register, processing applications for postal and proxy votes and more.
The council is also working to make this election the most accessible ever, with polling booths with wheelchair access, ramps where available, large print sample ballot papers and magnifiers, tactile voting devices, reserved disabled parking where available and further considerations being made at polling stations.
West Devon returning officer Steve Mullineaux said: ‘There is a lot to get ready ahead of the elections, but our officers will make sure everything is done ahead of May 4 when residents turn out to vote.’
Applications to vote by post closed at 5pm on Tuesday (April 18). The biggest change to elections this year is the need for people voting in person to bring a form of photo identification with them. This ID could be your passport, driving licence or blue badge, but there are lots of other forms of ID that will be accepted.
Find out more about what ID is acceptable at https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/
i-am-a/voter/voter-id
If you don’t have a photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate on the Government’s website by Tuesday, April 25. It is worth noting that you can still use voter ID such as a passport even if it has expired, as long as the photo still look like you. Visit gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate for more information.If you know someone without computer access who needs extra support, they can contact the council elections team on 01822 813604 to book an appointment to help complete their application for Voter ID online or at the council offices at Kilworthy Park in Tavistock.