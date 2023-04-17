If you don’t have a photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate on the Government’s website by Tuesday, April 25. It is worth noting that you can still use voter ID such as a passport even if it has expired, as long as the photo still look like you. Visit gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate for more information.If you know someone without computer access who needs extra support, they can contact the council elections team on 01822 813604 to book an appointment to help complete their application for Voter ID online or at the council offices at Kilworthy Park in Tavistock.