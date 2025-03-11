The Tamar Valley Pre-School at Calstock is moving to a new home.
The pre-school which has been hosted at Calstock Village Hall for more than 30 years is being relocated during the Easter holidays.
The news comes after the preschool ran a “closure” campaign at the beginning of the year. A drop in pupil numbers to just nine from numbers closer to 25 had led to concerns around the financial future of the setting.
A JustGiving fundraising page had reached £2,000 of its £10,000 target to save the pre-school which put the lowering numbers of pupils partly down to the changing demographic in the village.
The setting is currently based at the village hall for three sessions per week with forest school sessions based at Calstock Community Primary School. All the provision will be moved across to the school at Easter.
Manager of Tamar Valley Pre-School Leanne Wickett said: “Just to make it very clear we are not closing, far from it actually. We are simply changing environments to benefit both pre-school and school, we are very excited for the move and can't wait for it to happen.
“We are still Tamar Valley Pre-School and provide the same ethos and routine as before.
“So many positive benefits are going to come from this for both staff and children. The school have an amazing space with so much outdoor offerings including the
A spokesperson for Calstock Community Primary School said: “We are delighted to announce that after Easter, Tamar Valley Preschool will be based at Calstock CP school, operating within their usual opening hours.
“This collaboration allows us to continue sharing our wonderful Environmania space with the pre-school children, giving them access to our rich learning environment, fantastic facilities, and well-resourced setting.
“Staff from Tamar Valley Pre-school and Calstock Primary School are collaborating closely to ensure this transition is smooth and enriching.
“We are so excited to be working alongside Tamar Valley Pre-school, strengthening this partnership to benefit all our children. We truly believe this collaboration will enhance the early years experience and help to create a thriving learning environment for both current and future families.”
Calstock Village Hall, where the pre-school currently runs sessions three times a week from the recently refurbished venue, is now looking for new ideas to fill the time slots.
A spokesperson said: “After hosting the pre-school for over 30 years, this decision comes as a great disappointment to us, especially as we had no input in the matter.
“This change will leave both a gap in our timetable and a financial shortfall, which we need to address quickly. To help with this, we’re reaching out to the community to spread the word that the hall will now be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We will be forming a small working group to explore suggestions and make the best use of the newly available time slots. Your support is greatly appreciated!”