Relay event of 100 teams expected to raise more than £2,500

Tavistock Athletic club said it was proud once again to host the Tavistock relays in the Meadows last week.

Runners and clubs from across the South West took part in a series of 4 x 1.1 mile relay races.

With over 100 teams entered, it was a fantastic evening helped by the glorious weather, said the club.

Winners for the ladies race were Tavistock Athletic Club and South West Road Runners scooped the men’s prize.

In the Junior race, teams from Tavistock Athletic Club, Whitchurch Primary School and the City of Plymouth Running Club took home category prizes.

James Armstrong Physio was the sponsor for the race. James said: ‘It was a privilege to support this event. Running has always been such an important part of my life so to be able to support an event like this is incredible.

‘Well done to everybody who raced, it was a demonstration of grit and determination and most importantly teamwork!

‘I loved seeing all of the clubs from the region come together to race against each other but also to support one another. I am already looking forward to next year.’

As ever the proceeds and profits from the races will be going straight to Tavistock Lions’ Club to help them with the projects they support.

The club said it was extremely grateful to the Lions for the support they give in other club events during the year, and anticipated being able to give over £2,500 to them in the very near future.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue once again volunteered to be the first aiders for the evening — happily that wasn’t needed, said the club.

Tavistock Relays 2022 ( Dave Crawford Photography ) ( Dave Crawford Photography )