Youngsters are being invited to be crowned the most regal on the Bere Peninsula.
Organisers of the Bere Alston Carnival are inviting applications from local children to represent their community as a royal entourage.
A key duty will be to take part in the Bere Alston Carnival on Saturday, May 16. The carnival float has also regularly joined the Tavistock Carnival procession.
A carnival committee spokesman said: “The time of year has arrived again for us to select the next Bere Alston Royalty.
“As carnival royalty, youngsters will be required to attend Bere Alston Carnival.
“They will get to ride in the procession in a special float and will receive a special new dress/outfit.”
Applications for senior royalty members should be aged ten or 11 on Saturday, February 28, this year. Applicants for the positions of attendants should be aged seven to nine on the same date.
The selection will take place on Saturday, February 28, at 3pm.
Application forms should be provided at Bere Alston School.
